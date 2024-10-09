Grove bringing Christmas pantomime ‘Cinderella’ back to St Columb’s Hall for first time in generation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Grove Theatre Group are bringing their family favourite pantomime ‘Cinderella’ back to St Columb’s Hall for the first time in a generation over December 12-21.

The group has been producing pantomimes, musicals and plays since the early 1980s, starting out in the Little Theatre within St. Columb’s Hall, the spectacular heritage building built in 1886 that has been home to cultural activity in the city for over 135 years

Grove have been performing pantomime since their inception, only missing one year due to the lockdown of 2020.

In recent years, the panto has been staged in the Waterside Theatre, with many years in the Rialto and some stints in the Playhouse, St Mary’s Hall in Creggan and of course on the main stage in St. Columb’s Hall in the early/mid 2000s.

St. Columb's Hall

Some of the group’s more recent successes have included musicals such as ‘Hairspray,’ ‘Grease’, High School Musical’, ‘Wizard of Oz’ and most recently ‘West Side Story’ in June this year.

The cast and crew are currently preparing to perform ‘Disney’s Beauty and the Beast’ in An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny from October 24-27.

The group membership currently extends to over 200 ranging in ages from 11 years to 18+.

The Grove Theatre Group are delighted to announce they are bringing their family favourite pantomime 'Cinderella' back to St Columb’s Hall for the first time in a generation from 12th-21st December 2024.

Cinderella runs from Thursday, December 12 to Saturday, December 21. There will be matinee performances on Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 at 2.30pm, with two additional matinees on Saturday, December 21 at 1.30pm and 5.30pm.

Schools and other groups are also able to book morning matinees on Wednesday, December 18 and Thursday, December 19 at 10am.

Tickets can be booked online at www.saintcolumbshall.com/cinderella or by contacting the Grove at [email protected].