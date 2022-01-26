IMBOLC returns to Derry
The international music festival IMBOLC is set to return on January 30 until February 6 for an exciting week of live music, workshops, theatre and film.
The event is now firmly embedded in Derry’s cultural calendar and is one of Ireland’s leading folk, trad and roots music festivals. An Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin on Great James street will host the festival now in its fifth year.
The organisers of IMBOLC say their mission is to “promote the enjoyment of music to children, young people and families, and to engage people in creative participation within the festival.”
Throughout the week people can attend classes covering the uilleann pipes, the harp and bodhrán. Tickets for all shows can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/o/imbolc-international-music-festival-17838902286.