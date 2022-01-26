IMBOLC returns to Derry

The event is now firmly embedded in Derry’s cultural calendar and is one of Ireland’s leading folk, trad and roots music festivals. An Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin on Great James street will host the festival now in its fifth year.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisers of IMBOLC say their mission is to “promote the enjoyment of music to children, young people and families, and to engage people in creative participation within the festival.”