Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After 11 spectacular shows, the ballroom was alight with the sparkle of sequins as the final of Dancing with the Stars series seven unfolded on St Patrick's Day.

Among the highlights on Sunday night was an electrifying performance by the iconic Riverdance troupe with the return of beloved all-star dancers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on their win, an emotional Jason said: “I feel incredible, it’s about showing what’s possible and I really hope that that's what I've done through this journey, maybe just two people to thank my wife, sat over there, who's put in a put in a huge amount of sacrifice. It wouldn’t have happened without her. And this lady beside me, Karen."

Most Popular

Jason Smyth and dance partner Karen Byrne win the Glitterball trophy after a glitteting St Patrick's Day finale. Kyran O'Brien Photography / kobpix

The winning announcement came after each of the four finalist couples braved the stairs one last time as they joined the dancefloor. Laura Fox and Denys Samson, Blu Hydrangea and Simone Arena, Jason Smyth and Karen Byrne and David Whelan and Salome Chachua were the four couples to reach the final.

Hosts Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy oversaw proceedings as judges Loraine Barry, Brian Redmond and Arthur Gourounlian watched on.

The jam-packed final of series seven opened with a dazzling opening number from the pro-dancers and the finalists, set to Feels This Good by Sigala.

After 11 spectacular shows, the ballroom was alight with the sparkle of sequins and the applause of audience members as the final of Dancing with the Stars series 7 unfolded on St. Patrick's Day. Kyran O'Brien Photography / kobpix

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition kicked in as the couples took to the floor for their first dance of the evening which was chosen by the judges. Laura Fox and her professional partner Denys Samson danced their Jive from Week one to River Deep, Mountain High by the Glee Cast.

Arthur said: "Laura you have become an incredible dancer in three months,” as Laura and Denys scored 30 from the judges.

Paralympian Jason Smyth and his partner Karen Byrne returned to their Samba from week seven, dancing to Rhythm Divine by Enrique Iglesias.

Arthur said: "I got my first ever boo when you did this dance, and let me tell you something, I am not getting booed tonight. The way you shook your body, every coconut in all of the world fell off the trees."

Paralympian Jason Smyth and his partner Karen Byrne returned to their Samba from Week 7 dancing to Rhythm Divine by Enrique Iglesias.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian enthused: “I'm delighted you've got the chance to show how much you've improved, more quality and technique. More relaxed and if possible, even more fun."

Wild Youth singer, David Whelan and partner Salome Chachua danced their Jive from Movie Week to You Can Never Tell and Misirlou from Pulp Fiction as Loraine said: “This is truly off the charts.”

Meanwhile, Blu Hydrangea and partner Simone Arena received perfect points with their Contemporary Ballroom fusion to Tattoo by Loreen from Week five, earning praise from Arthur who said: "The vulnerability and emotion you gave. You absolutely delivered."

The competition reached its pinnacle as the couples showcased their Show Dances, with Jason and Karen’s performance of Go the Distance by Michael Bolton earning emotional praise from Brian, who enthused: “You’ve certainly gone the distance. But it's actually more about what you've taught us.

Laura Fox and Denys Samson, Blu Hydrangea and Simone Arena, Jason Smyth and Karen Byrne and David Whelan and Salome Chachua were the four couples to reach the final after an outstanding season with the glittering finale taking place on St Patrick's Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad