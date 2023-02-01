Keith and Kristyn Getty album recorded at Downhill up for a GRAMMY award

‘Confessio – Irish American Roots,’ the work of Christian hymn-writers Keith and Kristyn Getty has been nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album.

One of the tracks was recorded in Mussenden Temple.

The Gettys will travel to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 65th GRAMMY Awards 2023, on Sunday, February 5.

Kristyn and Keith Getty

The couple are nominated alongside world-renowned artists such as Willie Nelson, the Gaither Vocal Band and Karen Peck & New River.

Recorded on the North Coast as the Gettys spent time at home during the pandemic, Confessio explores the connection between the island’s enduring faith music heritage and its legacy in America, from St. Patrick and ‘Be Thou My Vision’ to their own work and Kristyn’s duet version of ‘In Christ Alone’ with Alison Krauss.

It highlights traditional Irish melodies and instrumentation and features performances from an array of guests including multiple GRAMMY-award winning artists Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs and Kirk Whalum, as well as their daughters.

The couple’s GRAMMY nomination comes ahead of the Sing! World Tour which will kickstart at Belfast’s SSE Arena before shows in the Star Theatre, Singapore and the Sydney Opera House, Australia.

Confessio - Irish American Roots has been nominated in the Best Roots Gospel Album

Speaking ahead of the 65th GRAMMY Awards, Keith said: “We made this album during the pandemic when we were home with our daughters in Northern Ireland. It started one day as I was at Ballycastle harbour looking out to sea, reflecting on our heritage and the gift it is to be from here”.

“Kristyn and I had a lot of fun creating this album. We recorded Amazing Grace in ‘Harry’s Shack’ on Portstewart Strand, which they kindly opened for us during the pandemic to make the recording, and our own version of ‘It Is Well With My Soul’ was recorded at Downhill Beach and Mussenden Temple. Some of the tracks were even simply recorded in the outdoor ‘Cove’ in our home outside of Bushmills.

“We were not expecting a Grammy nomination for a project which in many ways is a love letter to our home, and we are so grateful to have contributions from the likes of Ricky Skaggs, Alison Krauss, and Kirk Whalum as well as many of our own team.”

Kristyn and Keith Getty.

