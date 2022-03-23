Mayor Graham Warke hails return of Nile Rodgers and Chic

Nile Rodgers.

Mayor Graham Warke said: "The news today that we will be welcoming Nile Rodgers & Chic back to our city this summer is fantastic. His two gigs to sold-out crowds in 2013 were some of the best concerts we have ever hosted, and the atmosphere was absolutely electric. It was one of the highlights of our City of Culture programme, and we are delighted that Nile and his team are coming back this summer.

"It's one of many great gigs that will take place as part of the Celtronic festival, and I'm pleased that Derry City and Strabane District Council are able to support them through our Headline Events fund."

Tickets for the gig which is being organised by Celtronic will go on sale for the Nile Rodgers & Chic gig at 10am on Friday, March 25 at Eventbrite.com