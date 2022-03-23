Nile Rodgers bringing CHIC to Derry for St. Columb's Park summer gig

Nile Rodgers

Celtronic announced on Wednesday that the multi Grammy-award winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist will take to the stage on Sunday, June 26.

He last performed in Derry in 2013 with two sold out gigs as part of the City of Culture celebrations. For many, the gigs were ‘the’ best ever concerts held in the city.

Nile’s work in the CHIC Organization and his productions for artists like David Bowie, Diana Ross, and Madonna have sold over 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide while his trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk, Avicii, Keith Urban, Disclosure, Sam Smith and Lady Gaga reflect the vanguard of contemporary music.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His mind-blowing discography includes anthems such as ‘Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah),’ ‘Everybody Dance,’ ‘Le Freak,’ ‘I Want Your Love’ and Good Times’ with CHIC, ‘He’s the Greatest Dancer,’ ‘We Are Family’ and ‘Lost in Music’ for Sister Sledge, ‘Upside Down’ and ‘I’m Coming Out’ with Diane Ross, as well as ‘Let’s Dance,’ with David Bowie, ‘Like a Virgin’ for Madonna, and 'Get Lucky' with Daft Punk,

A spokesperson for Celtronic said: "As the co-founder of CHIC and the Chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like 'Le Freak,' (the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records) and sparked the advent of hip-hop with 'Good Times'.

"Nile transcends all styles of music across every generation with a body of work that’s garnered him inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

"Currently, Nile serves as the first-ever Chief Creative Advisor for the incomparable Abbey Road Studios, helms the critically acclaimed Apple Music 1’s 'Deep Hidden Meaning Radio with Nile Rodgers' and is the Co-founder and Chairman of the We Are Family Foundation, since 2002.

"His unforgettable live performances with CHIC have been included in 'festival best performances' at both Glastonbury and Coachella resulting in a BBC Music Awards nomination for 'Best Live Performance', and the LA Times stating, 'Nile Rodgers influence stretches all over Coachella, beaming the sound of a better future'."

Last year Nile Rodgers & CHIC released their first new studio album, 'It’s About Time' in over 26 years to critical acclaim and a Top 10 position in the UK album charts.