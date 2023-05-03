Muff DJ 'Ois Bosh' to take to 3Arena stage once again for Junk Kouture
Popular Muff DJ ‘Ois Bosh’ is set to Bosh Dublin once again this Thursday at the Junk Kouture final.
The Muff student, Oisin McLaughlin, ho is known as ‘Ois Bosh’, will be taking to the 3Arena stage to play in front of a crowd of up to 8,000 people.
Fresh off the back of an mini-tour of Ireland labelled: ‘Bosh Eggstatic 2023’ which included two dates in Cork as well as sets in Tipperary and Sligo, The Bosh was thrilled
to announce that he will perform a warm-up set once again for the Dublin City Final (formerly Grand Final) of the ever-growing Junk Kouture competition this Thursday, May
4.
Oisin said: “I can’t wait once again to walk out to a packed to the rafters 3Arena stage and give the show a great opening.
Having played the 3Arena in 2019 as part of the Junk Kouture final, he added: “If it’s anything like my set in 2019, then it will be something else. That was an experience of a
lifetime and definitely one of my favourite sets to date, in over six and a half years djing.”
The Junk Kouture Dublin City Final powered by RTÉ will see 80 Irish designers on stage in the 3Arena perform in their incredible Junk Kouture designs with the hopes to
move on to the second-ever Junk Kouture World Final later this year.
Three designs from Donegal will also represent the county and take to the stage with entries from Carndonagh Community School, Moville Community College and Rosses
Community School, Dungloe.
In attendance will be celebrity judges, Louis Walsh, Keilidh Cashell, Stephen Mc Laughlin and Tara Kumar.
The talented DJ said lastly he couldn’t have reached this milestone without the support of his fans, who he calls his ‘Boshers’.
“A vlog of the whole experience will be available to view on my socials a few days after. Thank you for your support over the past six years and roll on Thursday!”
Remaining tickets for the Dublin City Final are available on Ticketmaster.
An Post will also unveil a booklet of four Junk Kouture stamps at the Dublin City Final, featuring past designers and the iconic high-fashion looks they created from upcycled junk.