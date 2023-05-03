Muff DJ 'Ois Bosh' to take to 3Arena stage once again for Junk Kouture

The Muff student, Oisin McLaughlin, ho is known as ‘Ois Bosh’, will be taking to the 3Arena stage to play in front of a crowd of up to 8,000 people.

Fresh off the back of an mini-tour of Ireland labelled: ‘Bosh Eggstatic 2023’ which included two dates in Cork as well as sets in Tipperary and Sligo, The Bosh was thrilled

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

to announce that he will perform a warm-up set once again for the Dublin City Final (formerly Grand Final) of the ever-growing Junk Kouture competition this Thursday, May

Muff DJ 'Ois Bosh'

Most Popular

4.

Oisin said: “I can’t wait once again to walk out to a packed to the rafters 3Arena stage and give the show a great opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having played the 3Arena in 2019 as part of the Junk Kouture final, he added: “If it’s anything like my set in 2019, then it will be something else. That was an experience of a

lifetime and definitely one of my favourite sets to date, in over six and a half years djing.”

The Junk Kouture Dublin City Final powered by RTÉ will see 80 Irish designers on stage in the 3Arena perform in their incredible Junk Kouture designs with the hopes to

move on to the second-ever Junk Kouture World Final later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three designs from Donegal will also represent the county and take to the stage with entries from Carndonagh Community School, Moville Community College and Rosses

Community School, Dungloe.

In attendance will be celebrity judges, Louis Walsh, Keilidh Cashell, Stephen Mc Laughlin and Tara Kumar.

The talented DJ said lastly he couldn’t have reached this milestone without the support of his fans, who he calls his ‘Boshers’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A vlog of the whole experience will be available to view on my socials a few days after. Thank you for your support over the past six years and roll on Thursday!”

Remaining tickets for the Dublin City Final are available on Ticketmaster.