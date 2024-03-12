Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The independent study reported a significant return on its DCSDC Grant Aid, with over £35 being generated back into the local economy for every £1 of council Grant Aid allocated to the venue.

These findings position the award-winning theatre as a major contributor to the economy of the city and region and a key driver for the night-time economy and local businesses.

The Millenium Forum has contributed millions of pounds to the local economy in the north west, a recent survey has revealed. David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum, said: “I am thrilled that this independent study indicates our strong position as an economic contributor to the city and region."

"Our strong and varied programming has attracted over 160,000 paying customers last year – an increase of 11 per cent on 2019. This clearly highlights our success in navigating a populist creative programme amidst continually difficult financial times post-pandemic.”

He added: “It’s also important to note that our offering is greatly regarded as being ‘value for money’, with the vast majority of our customers agreeing that our ticket prices are competitive. This is of ever-increasing importance to us, particularly in the current economic climate.

"We know money is tight for everyone and our commitment to providing world class entertainment at competitive ticket prices has always been one of our main objectives; this independent study emphasises our success in achieving this.”

Mr McLaughlin also thanked customers for their continued support, adding that without it, “we simply wouldn’t be able to survive, let alone thrive.”

The study also revealed that the Millennium Forum plays a vital role in impacting on society and community, particularly in terms of supporting older people, younger people and those with disabilities. Events such as the Dementia Friendly Tea Dances, Moves and Melodies, Energy Train Discos, InterAct Youth Festival, Youth Open Mic nights and the recent, Happy Stage, all nurture a sense of community and belonging amongst participants, allowing them to learn new skills, grow confidence and make new friends; these are essential tools to fostering positive mental health as well as tackling isolation and loneliness.

The study indicates that the Millennium Forum is a major contributor to these crucial factors of society that transcend economic benefit.

Martin Bradley, Chair of Derry Theatre Trust, commented: “It is very important to us to provide a theatre that everyone can enjoy and gain great benefit from. The fact that our audiences have increased significantly post-pandemic clearly indicates the importance of the theatre to our society.

"We pride ourselves in ensuring that our theatre is fully accessible to everyone, regardless of their age or ability and I am delighted that this independent study recognises this and our significant contribution to our society.