NYC singer-songwriter Annie Keating to play Derry

The Brooklyn-based artist will be returning for a slew of new shows in Ireland and Britain in late September and October.

Keating, will end the tour with gigs in Ballybofey and Derry.

Joined by a full live band, the tour will see Keating performing songs from her eighth full-length album ‘Bristol County Tides’ (released in 2021), unreleased NEW songs from the exclusive tour EP plus highlights from her acclaimed discography to date.

Annie Keating is to play Derry in October.

These shows will also present a unique opportunity to preview as-yet unreleased material for the first time, with a limited edition new release, the ‘Twenty 22 Tour EP’, exclusively available to purchase at these dates.

In 2021, Keating released her eighth studio album ‘Bristol County Tides’, a record that tells an evocative story of love, loss, and finding what matters most in uncertain times, the album takes the listener on a journey from Brooklyn to the coast, through fifteen beautiful, tender songs.

Standing as her most accomplished, inspired, and ambitious to date, the record was praised by Folk Radio UK as “personal and universal… unequivocally Keating’s finest hour yet.” Stream it here.

Performing as The Annie Keating Band, the line-up will feature Scott Warman on double/electric bass (who recently appeared on Bob Harris’s charity release of Stand By Me alongside the likes of Mark Knopfler), rising star Joe Coombs on electric/acoustic/slide guitars (who has played internationally with a wide variety of artists such as Grammy nominated songwriter Yola on her Walk Through Fire Tour, Jaime Wyatt, Laura Evans, Robert Vincent, Sam Morrow and Lynne Hanson), plus Jamie Dawson on drums (a member of The Dreaming Spires and Steady Habits, and regular collaborator with Speedbuggy USA).

She will play the The Playhouse on October 9.