Serena Terry aka ‘Mammy Banter’ announces ‘All Tied Up’ tour of Ireland and Britain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tickets for ‘All Tied Up!’ go on sale on Friday from 10am from shine.net & mammybanter.com

After the incredible success of her first UK and Ireland tour, the creator of ‘Mammy Banter’ is going back on the road in 2024 with a brand new show and even bigger venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serena will take audiences through the trials and tribulations of being a working mum, how she’s coping with a new career, mental health, marriage and perimenopause.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Serena Terry has announced a new 14 date stand-up tour of Ireland and Britain next year.

Most Popular