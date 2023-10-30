Serena Terry aka ‘Mammy Banter’ announces ‘All Tied Up’ tour of Ireland and Britain
Derry comic Serena Terry has announced a new 14 date stand-up tour of Ireland and Britain next year.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:43 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:44 GMT
Tickets for ‘All Tied Up!’ go on sale on Friday from 10am from shine.net & mammybanter.com
After the incredible success of her first UK and Ireland tour, the creator of ‘Mammy Banter’ is going back on the road in 2024 with a brand new show and even bigger venues.
Serena will take audiences through the trials and tribulations of being a working mum, how she’s coping with a new career, mental health, marriage and perimenopause.
- Sat, June 8: SSE Arena, Belfast
- Sat, June 16: Millennium Forum, Derry
- Fri, Sept 6: An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny
- Sat, Sept 7: Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen
- Thu, Sept 12: Cadogan Hall, London
- Fri, Sept 13: O2 Academy, Liverpool
- Fri, Sept 20: 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin
- Sat, Sept 21: Black Box, Galway
- Thu, Sept 26: Glasgow Academy
- Fri, Sept 27: Queens Hall, Edinburgh
- Sat, Oct 12: Everyman Theatre, Cork
- Sat, Oct 19: City V, Leeds
- Sun, Oct20: The Glee Club, Birmingham
- Thu, Oct 24: The Stand, Newcastle.