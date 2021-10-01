Snow Patrol set to play gig at Forum
Irish pop rock band Snow Patrol have announced they will play two acoustic shows next week.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 5:15 pm
They will perform at the Millenium Forum on Thursday October 7. The band will also perform two nights prior at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on Tuesday October 5.
Snow Patrol have been on the road in recent months playing at festivals and venues such as the Isle of Wight festival, the Scarborough Open Air Theatre and the Trnsmt festival in Glasgow.
The last time Snow Patrol played in the North was in Belfast back in December 2019 as part of a UK and Ireland tour. Tickets for the acoustic show in the Millenium Forum go on sale today at 6pm. To book your ticket visit www,ticketmaster.ie.