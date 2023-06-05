Festival Director, Ross Parkhill, said the news of the funding decision has added some serious financial pressures onto the event but with just five weeks to go, the best option was to move ahead with their plans and hope that additional ticket sales can cover the cut funding.

Mr. Parkhill described news of the loss of funding just one month out from the event as ‘staggering’.

“After deliberations with the Stendhal board, we have regrettably been forced to take the decision that weekend camping ticket prices will need to rise further than we previously anticipated from Monday, June 12.

All Folk'd Up

“We didn’t take this decision lightly as we take immense pride in the value of our ticket price comparable to other camping and non-camping festivals, but we have no alternative to attempt to safeguard the future of the festival, again,” he stated.

The director of the award-winning Limavady festival said the loss of funding comes after a difficult number of years for cultural producers.

“The past number of years has just been one thing after another, Covid, cost of living and now severe, probably permanent funding cuts from our main tourist body.

"It is only a matter of time before a number of events in this country are gone forever because they are simply unaffordable for organisers to put on, particularly independent ones such as us.”

Festival Director, Ross Parkhill

Despite the blow Stendhal – long a highlight in the cultural calendar – will go ahead as planned.

Ross said that the they will ‘carry on as best we can, as we always do’, further stating that, ‘we understand the responsibility we have to our music and arts sector, which is why we are delighted to be able to announce that 40 more acts have recently been added to the bill’.

Among the acts that will join the likes of Bell X1, The Wailers, Newton Faulkner and Turin Brakes are; Jack Lukeman, an Irish platinum selling raconteur who recently sold out the 6,000 seat 3 Arena; Chalk, a fast- rising Northern Irish act who have a buzz about them in the local scene not experienced in quite some time; NI Music Prize Winners Robocobra Quartet; breakout hip-hop artist Leo Miyagee; Country legend Hugo Duncan; contemporary Trad act All Folk’d Up; 50s style American rock n’ roll with Dylan Kirk and the Killers; the Elixir and Antidote Emcee’s hip-hop showcase; and the Free 2 Dance showcase with some of the very best DJs Northern Ireland has to offer.

Chalk

Stendhal Festival takes place from July 6 to 8 at Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady, for more information visit www.stendhalfestival.com

The festival is supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Previously Stendhal availed of the Tourism Large Events Fund, however this year Council Funding arrived in the form of the Tourism Events Recovery Fund, which was set up as a response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival is also supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Help Musicians NI and Alchemy Technology Services.

Jack Lukeman

