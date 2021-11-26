Tommy Tiernan to return for Derry gigs at the Millennium Forum

Tickets go on sale from the Box Office at 10am on Wed 1st December and are priced £31.50.

Tommy has been a stand-up comic now for more than 25 years, appeared on countless television shows including The Late Show with David Letterman three times and has had his own one hour special broadcast on Comedy Central USA.

Not only has he performed in far flung places like Moscow and Moosejaw but he’s also toured every nook and cranny of the 32 counties of Ireland north and south, from Tory Island to the Wexford Opera House.

He’s been accused of blasphemy in the Irish senate, voted Ireland’s funniest living person and hailed by Billy Connolly as one of his three favourite comedians in the world.

Tickets go on sale from the Box Office at 10am on Wednesday and are priced £31.50. Telephone 71 264455 or visit www.millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.

The Millennium Forum has implemented a range of Covid safety procedures to ensure the healthy and safe return to events.