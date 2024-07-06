WATCH: 1970 Eurovision Song Contest winner Dana performs All Kinds Of Everything with Derry people 50 years on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as Dana Rosemary Scallon returns to her native Derry to perform her 1970 Eurovision winning hit All Kinds of Everything with the people of Derry almost five decades on back in 2019.

In this video participants who joined Dana on the stage also share their memories of the night Dana won the contest and the crowds who welcomed her home to Derry, Ireland during the Troubles.

Dana said at the time there was nowhere else she’d rather perform the song.