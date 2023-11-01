Derry City in the north of Ireland – where Halloween originated with the Celtic festival Samhain – has been hosting amazing festivals for years and each year it gets bigger and better.

The entire city centre gets transformed into a Halloween Town and visitors have been flocking from all over the world in ever jncreasing numbers each autumn to join in the fun, with adults and children and even pet pooches getting into the ‘spirit’ of the event by dressing up in fancy dress and hitting the town. If you like all things dark and spooktacular, you may want to put Derry Halloween on your bucket list too.