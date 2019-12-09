Joe Gallagher Entertainments got Christmas all wrapped up!

Give the gift of music this Christmas Joe Gallagher Entertainments has a variety of entertainment to cater for all this Christmas.

This year’s shows include the legendary Wolfe Tones who are celebrating 55 years as Ireland’s leading folk band, the High Kings playing various venues throughout Ireland while The world greatest ABBA show Arrival from Sweden, takes to the stage at SSE area Belfast with the 56 piece Ulster Orchestra featuring musicians that have performed with ABBA throughout the years. Arrival will also be appearing in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny on Friday, February 7.

Showbiz legend Dickie Rock.

Showbiz legend Dickie Rock will make his last appearance in Donegal at Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny as part of his “For Old Times Sake” farewell tour while Irish super group Bagatelle perform at various venues thought Ireland from December to January while Brian Kennedy and Bye Bye Baby from London’s West End make a welcome return to the Bishops gate Hotel, Derry. Christmas Favorites the Priests perfrom a special Christmas Concert in St Michael Church Enniskillen.

For more information on these and other shows visit www.joegallagherentertainment.com or follow Joe Gallagher Entertainments on Facebook.