I’m a Celebrity 2024: ITV fans are all saying the same thing about Jane after Busch Tucker trial
- Loose Women star Jane took on her first Bush Tucker trial.
- Fans were not impressed with how she got on.
- And they quickly took to social media to vent their frustrations.
I’m a Celebrity fans are all saying the same thing after Jane’s performance in the latest Bush Tucker trial.
The Loose Woman star took on Fright at the End of the Tunnel with Love Island finalist Maura Higgins. But many viewers were not impressed with how the journalist got on in the challenge - especially after expressing her desire to take part in one previously.
Fans react to Jane’s performance in Bush Tucker trial
One fan took to social media and posted: “Jane was so eager to do a trial but was so quick to say ‘if the star is underwater then nah’”. While another added: “Begging to do a trial since she started and can’t be ***** to do half of it? What a sad little life Jane.”
Another fan wrote: “Jane is a disgrace letting Maura go through all that just to pick and choose which ones she wants to do. She didn't even try! And to think she wanted to do a trial!”
A viewer jokingly suggested: “Jane just didn't want to do loads of dishes so got less star.” One echoed: “Jane is such a pain in the **** still going on about the washing up, can we just leave her in the jungle.”
One viewer wrote: “Jane wanting to do a trial but not bothering with half of it.” Another added: “Maura losing her patience with Jane was top tier tv.”
It is safe to say her performance in Tuesday (November 27) night’s episode did not go down well with audiences on social media. But Jane has plenty of time to turn round viewers, as the show stretches into its second week.
What did you make of last night’s I’m a Celebrity episode? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].
