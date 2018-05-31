Derry's Johnny McDaid wins Ivor Novello award for work on Ed Sheeran hit 'Shape of You'

Derry's Johnny McDaid has won a coveted Ivor Novello award for his work on Ed Sheeran's hit, 'Shape of You'.

McDaid, who is a member of Snow Patrol, wrote the popular song with Sheeran and Steve Mac and it was named as the Most Performed Work during Thursday afternoon's ceremony in central London. The category credits material that received the most broadcast, online and general performance in the UK during 2017

The 41-year-old, who is engaged to Friends star Courteney Cox, and has also written songs for P!nk and Robbie Williams, was at the ceremony to pick up the award.

Congratulating him, Irish Music Rights Organisation CEO Victor Finn said: “On behalf of IMRO, I would like to congratulate Johnny on this fantastic achievement, yet another nod to the calibre of music being produced on this island.

"Occasions such as The Ivors are an important opportunity to acknowledge music creators like Johnny whose commitment and passion plays a vital role in bolstering our reputation on the world stage and provides such enjoyment for music lovers near and far."

Ivor Novello award winners in full:

PRS For Music Most Performed Work - Shape Of You written by Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran

Best Original Film Score - Jackie, composed by Mica Levi

International Achievement - Billy Ocean

Best Contemporary Song - Question Time, written by Dave and Fraser T Smith

Ivors Classical Music Award - Thea Musgrave

Best Original Video Game Score - Horizon Zero Dawn, composed by Joris de Man, Joe Henson and Alexis Smith

Best Song Musically and Lyrically - Magnificent (She Says), written by Guy Garvey, Craig Potter, Mark Potter and Pete Turner (Elbow)

PRS For Music Outstanding Contribution to British Music - Billy Bragg

Best Television Soundtrack - The Miniaturist

Best Album - Gang Signs & Prayer, written by Michael "Stormzy" Omari

Songwriter Of The Year - Ed Sheeran

Ivors Inspiration Award - Shane MacGowan

Outstanding Song Collection - Cathy Dennis

PRS For Music Special International Award - Lionel Richie