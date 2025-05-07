Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vinyl hunters takes note - here’s where in Northern Ireland you could pick up that ‘crown jewel’ of your collection

Are you trawling through your record collection over Spring looking for new additions?

Is there a certain release from a certain year that you need to finish off one particular series of releases?

Here’s 10 record fairs happening in Northern Ireland over the Spring and Summer that might help you with your quest.

Vinyl remains the format of choice for many physical music collectors, as the once 'dead' medium continues its 21st-century resurgence.

For some collectors, this means a payday trip to a local record store or one of the major musical retailers in Northern Ireland. For others – the more dedicated enthusiasts – weekends are spent trawling through crates in church halls or at market stalls.

Eager to find a rare 7-inch single or that bootleg live album that should never have been released, record fairs have become more than just places to buy and sell records. They've also evolved into communities for sharing knowledge and offering collecting advice.

So, where should locals head to browse someone else's collection?

We've consulted Record Fairs UK , along with listings on Facebook and Instagram , to bring you 10 record fairs coming to Northern Ireland over the summer months, where you might unearth some treasures for your collection.

10 Northern Ireland record fairs taking place across Summer 2025

All information correct as of writing:

May 17 2025: Coleraine Town Hall, 35 The Diamond, Coleraine BT52 1DP

May 17 2025: Marine Bar, 1 Marine Lane, Carrickfergus, BT38 9

May 24 2025: Armagh Town Hall, 2-4 Union St, Lurgan, Craigavon BT66 8DY

May 25 2025: St Patricks Hall, Parochial House, 29 Chapel Hill, Lisburn BT28 1EP

May 26 2025: St Macartins Cathedral Hall, Cathedral Hall, 2 Halls Ln, Enniskillen BT74 7DR

May 31 2025: Oh Yeah Music Centre, 15-21 Gordon St, Belfast BT1 2LG

June 7 2025: Millennium Forum, 3 Newmarket St, Derry BT48 6EB

June 14 2025: Mid-Ulster Parish Centre, 24-24 King St, Magherafelt BT45 6AR

July 24 2025: Newry Variety Market, John Mitchel Pl, Newry BT34 2BP

September 27 2025: Oh Yeah Music Centre, 15-21 Gordon St, Belfast BT1 2LG

