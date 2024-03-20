Anticipation is mounting ahead of Young Singers Collective Concert Finale set for Derry's Saint Columb's Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The centre-piece of the Le Foyer des Artistes series, the Young Singers Collective finale sees six young singers perform accompanied this year by Italian pianist, Giulio Zappa and Anthony Legge.

Sponsored by Muckross Wild Irish Gin, Alchemy Technology Services, Arts and Business NI, and with headline funding from Derry City and Strabane District Council, representatives say this is an event ‘not to be missed.’

Young Singers Collective Concert Finale 2023

The singers will work with an internationally-acclaimed artistic team including special guests pianists Giulio Zappa and Anthony Legge alongside Stage-Director John Ramster.

Anthony Legge, who was Head of Music at English National Opera for 14 years was a judge on the Channel 4 Operatunity series. Following eight years as Associate Music Director of Opera Australia in Sydney, where he conducted much of the operatic repertoire and coached many international singers, Anthony is now working with Bayreuth, Covent Garden and the London orchestras.

Meanwhile, John Ramster is the Associate Head of Vocal Studies at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

An award-winning stage Director, John has directed across Europe and taught with the Jette Parker Young Artists Programme at Covent Garden, the National Opera Studio, the Birmingham Conservatoire, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, the Royal Northern College of Music, the Casa da Música in Porto and the Esbjerg Academy of Music in Denmark.

An Honorary Associate of the Royal Academy of Music, he was lecturer in drama and Resident Producer at the Academy for fifteen years John’s writing includes the novel Ladies’ Man (published in seven foreign editions), screenwriting work on television serial dramas as well as a jukebox opera for Merry Opera, Kiss me, Figaro! He is currently writing a book on acting for opera singers.

Founder and Artistic Director Darren Hargan commented: “The Young Singers Collective is an exciting and unique opportunity to hear some of the world’s new generation of young star singers as they begin their international careers.”