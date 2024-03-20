Anticipation is mounting ahead of Young Singers Collective Concert Finale set for Derry's Saint Columb's Hall

Anticipation is mounting ahead of the Young Singers Collective Concert Finale which is set to take place at the prestigious Saint Columb’s Hall in Derry.
By News Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2024, 09:40 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 09:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The centre-piece of the Le Foyer des Artistes series, the Young Singers Collective finale sees six young singers perform accompanied this year by Italian pianist, Giulio Zappa and Anthony Legge.

Sponsored by Muckross Wild Irish Gin, Alchemy Technology Services, Arts and Business NI, and with headline funding from Derry City and Strabane District Council, representatives say this is an event ‘not to be missed.’

Read More
Bronagh Gallagher’s latest IFTA nomination hailed amid remarkable surge in talen...
Young Singers Collective Concert Finale 2023Young Singers Collective Concert Finale 2023
Young Singers Collective Concert Finale 2023
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The singers will work with an internationally-acclaimed artistic team including special guests pianists Giulio Zappa and Anthony Legge alongside Stage-Director John Ramster.

    Anthony Legge, who was Head of Music at English National Opera for 14 years was a judge on the Channel 4 Operatunity series. Following eight years as Associate Music Director of Opera Australia in Sydney, where he conducted much of the operatic repertoire and coached many international singers, Anthony is now working with Bayreuth, Covent Garden and the London orchestras.

    Meanwhile, John Ramster is the Associate Head of Vocal Studies at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

    An award-winning stage Director, John has directed across Europe and taught with the Jette Parker Young Artists Programme at Covent Garden, the National Opera Studio, the Birmingham Conservatoire, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, the Royal Northern College of Music, the Casa da Música in Porto and the Esbjerg Academy of Music in Denmark.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    An Honorary Associate of the Royal Academy of Music, he was lecturer in drama and Resident Producer at the Academy for fifteen years John’s writing includes the novel Ladies’ Man (published in seven foreign editions), screenwriting work on television serial dramas as well as a jukebox opera for Merry Opera, Kiss me, Figaro! He is currently writing a book on acting for opera singers.

    Founder and Artistic Director Darren Hargan commented: “The Young Singers Collective is an exciting and unique opportunity to hear some of the world’s new generation of young star singers as they begin their international careers.”

    The culmination of the Young Singers Collective is the Concert Finale in Derry on 28 March 2024 accompanied by Giulio Zappa. The programme includes famous arias by Donizetti, Puccini and Verdi. Doors open at 6.45pm and the concert begins at 7.30pm.

    Related topics:Derry