Long-standing community activist Mary Nelis charted the unique story of Derry residents standing up and developing their own infrastructure at the launch of the new Peacemakers Museum in the city.

Mrs. Nelis cut the ribbon to officially open the new museum at the Gasard Centre on Lecky Road on Friday and was among several speakers at the launch event.

She said it was “a proud day for me and for all of us who call ourselves Bogsiders” as the museum related that story of people coming together and creating resources.

The former Derry MLA said: “It is unique in that it explains the big picture political initiatives that were pursued by local republicans, nationalists and indeed unionists to resolve the conflict but just as importantly tells the story of how ordinary residents in this area ensured that community services, rights based projects and infrastructure were developed in this area by the people for the people despite the conflict going on around us.”

Pictured at the Official Opening of the Peacemakers Museum, in the Gasyard on Friday, are Linda McKinney, Gasyard Trust manager, Dr Paul Mullen, NI Director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Mary Neilis, Project Participant, Mitchell McLaughlin, Project Contributor and Michael Cooper Peacemakers Museum Project Manager. Photo: George Sweeney

The £2.8m museum focuses on the story of the Bogside community from 1972 to 2007, including the ways residents contributed to the transition from conflict to peace.

Earlier, Mrs. Nelis spoke of how she was born in Wellington Street “a street of two up, two down houses, outdoor toilets, no bathrooms.”

“Gerrymandering by the unionist Council meant that those born of a Nationalist Republican persuasion and living in an area like Wellington Street, overlooked by the Derry Walls, had little basic rights including voting, work, and housing.

"In 1960 I moved to Foyle Hill, the newest section of the Creggan estate. The streets had no lighting, the roads were unfinished, no playgrounds for the children, few shops. We were being treated as second class citizens by the political regime at Stormont and its state forces.

Some of the attendance at the Official Opening of the Peacemakers Museum, in the Gasyard Centre, on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

"But we had got off our knees…. a few us got together and so what would become the first tenants’ association in the city was born. This was followed by the Rossville Flats Tenants’ Association, whose chairperson was Mrs Brown, Dana’s mother, and soon tenants’ associations were established in practically every area including The Fountain and Irish Street.”

Mrs Nelis related how tenants’ committees from across the city collected money to purchase an ambulance, while members of the Foyle Hill Committee also travelled to Stormont to lobby for for the fist all day school, St John’s, to be built. Along with Carmel Enwright, Mrs Nelis set up the Derry Reading Workshop, and further lobbying resulted in community hall provision at Kildrum Gardens, the Corn Beef Tin, and the setting up of the first Women’s Group in Derry.

Mrs Nelis spoke of how she, like many o thers, became involved in political activism as their families were directly impacted, and of how Dove House evolved with the aim to provide training and community resources for local residents.

Out of Dove House, which turned 40 this year, evolved the Nerve Centre, An Culturlann, the Bogside & Brandywell Initiative, Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir and the Gasyard Development Trust, and the new museum charts that history.

Emmett and Bernie McGuinness pictured at the Official Opening of the Peacemakers Museum, in the Gasyard Centre, on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

There were also tributes from Mrs Nelis and others to her son Donnacha Mac Niallias, who was instrumental in the development of numerous grassroots and community led projects in the area.

Also addressing those gathered at the launch, Mitchel McLaughlin spoke from personal experience of the transitional journey towards peace in the north, as he praised the key roles of John Hume and Martin McGuinness.