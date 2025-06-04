Desmond Motors and Ford to hold Derry event in aid of AWARE NI

Desmond Motors in conjunction with Ford Motor company have announced that they will stage a ‘Drive for your community’ charity fundraising event in Derry next week.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place on Saturday, June 14 from 10am to 5pm at Desmond Motors’ Strand Road showroom where they will be offering test drives on their Ford Electric Vehicles. For every test drive taken, Ford will donate £30 to AWARE NI.

Managing Director Garrett Mallon said: “Desmond Motors has been a central part of the community and city here for over 50 years and we are proud to support and raise money for such a worthwhile local charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would encourage everyone to come out and support us as we try and raise as much money as possible. Just 5 minutes of your time can make a massive difference.”

Representatives from Desmond Motors and AWARE NI at the launch.

It is understood there will be around 200 test drive slots available on the day, with the potential to raise up to £6,000 for charity.

AWARE NI's Corporate Fundraising Assistant Mary Molloy added: “AWARE are excited about this community fundraiser with a difference. If you haven't had the chance to get behind the wheels of an EV this is your moment to do so whilst doing good.

Established in 1996 in Derry, AWARE NI operates a network of 24 peer-led mental health support groups where participants affected by mental health challenges find a safe space to share experiences and build resilience.

A spokesperson said: “These groups are essential for providing support and fostering a sense of community among individuals facing similar challenges.”

“AWARE NI’s services also include providing information, education, and support for people with mental health conditions and their families. The charity’s outreach extends across Northern Ireland, offering a lifeline to many who feel isolated and overwhelmed by their mental health struggles.”

To register for a test drive in advance call 02871367136 or email Michael Clarke on [email protected] or Jonathan Ferguson on [email protected].