Derry woman Jenny Baird is already proving a big hit with viewers of Big Brother UK, less than a week after she entered the iconic house for the new series.

Twenty-year-old Jenny, a make-up artist, was among 12 housemates to enter the house when the live launch show kicked off on Sunday, September 28.

She is already proving to be one of the most popular contestants with Big Brother viewers, who are also loving her growing friendship with fellow contestant Cameron.

Jenny is also making sure to promote and speak about Derry in the house and told Big Brother and viewers of her ‘classic night out’ with her Derry girls in The Diamond Night Club in the city.

As she entered the house on Sunday, Jenny was asked by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best what she will do there to make Derry proud, to which she replied: ‘I’m just going to be myself. I’m going to be my typical Derry self.’

Many viewers have taken to social media to tell of their love for Jenny, with comments stating how she is an ‘icon,’ who is ‘authentic and beautiful’ and ‘doing Derry proud’.

William Hill Bookmakers has Jenny at 10/1 to win, in sixth place behind Cameron Kinch, Richard Storry, Zelah Glasson, Elsa Rae and Sam Ashby.

However, betting odds always change significantly throughout the series as various events unfold and Jenny is considered to remain one of the favourites.

Big Brother UK told how viewers can expect more new twists and turns, elaborate tasks, intense nominations and live evictions as the cast of Housemates go up against one another in a bid to be crowned the winner, and walk away with a life-changing cash prize.

Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITVX