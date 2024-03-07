North West Angling Fair returns to the Melvin in Tyrone this April with jam-packed schedule
The annual North West Angling Fair this April will be hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council, with support funding by the Loughs Agency, and is expected to draw in excess of 3,000 visitors to Strabane.
The programme was launched this week by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, which includes professional casting demonstrations and expert fly fishing tuition.
The public will be able to source angling merchandise from a wide range of fishing tackle producers, fly tying brands and fishing outfitters in the Melvin’s Main Hall.
“The North West Angling Fair caters for all levels of angler and there are also specific elements in this year’s programme to help attract more young people and women to the sport,” said Mayor Logue.
“It’s a great introduction to angling for beginners and also a chance for experienced fishing women and men to exchange ideas, learn new techniques from the demonstrations and source equipment.
“Council and the Loughs Agency have assembled an internationally renowned line-up of fly dressers, casters and instructors for the event.”
Casting demonstrations on the Mourne will be hosted by Scott Mackenzie, Andrew Toft, Tom Brown, Michael O’Kane, Robert Gillespie, Connor Arnold, Lucinda Ewin, Steve Peterson, Mark Patterson and Stevie Munn.
Specialist Talks weekend will include Scott Mac Kenzie and the new Graphene infused Clothing Range, Ken Whelan from the Atlantic Salmon Federation will share information on Tracking Salmon in the Ocean. Wayne Magee from the ATA Lodge will discuss angling in the Alaskan Wilderness.
The trade stands in the Melvin’s Main Hall will feature a number of new exhibitors and retailers as well as some familiar favourites where people can source new equipment and experiences from the North West’s top providers.
Accessible parking only will be available at the Melvin Sports Complex however nearby car parks will be open at Lower Main Street, Upper Main Street, the Canal Basin and Butcher Street.
The Angling Fair takes place from 11am to 5pm on Saturday 6 April and 10am to 5pm on Sunday 7 April. Access the programme at derrystrabane.com/anglingfair.