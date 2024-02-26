Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starting in Blackburn next October, Paddy’s long-awaited return to stand-up will now see him perform 44 dates across the UK and Ireland in 2024 and 2025.

Paddy McGuinness has previously starred in Phoenix Nights, Max and Paddy and The Keith and Paddy Picture Show and has presented primetime TV shows such as Take Me Out and BBC's Top Gear, as well as having sold out hundreds of venues across the country on his stand-up tours.

In 2021 Paddy released his acclaimed autobiography ‘My Lifey’ and is now raring to get back to where he belongs – on stage.

The Millennium Forum has just announced that one of the UK’s best-loved and most popular comedians, Paddy McGuinness, will take to its stage in April next year as part of his first major tour since 2016. Image: Contributed.

Paddy also previously shared his story of parenting three autistic children with Christine McGuinness in 2021 BBC documentary Our Family and Autism. Though the couple have since separated, they continue to spread awareness of autism and co-parent together.

Paddy said: “To all my kin folk across the Irish sea, I hear you loud and clear. I’m overwhelmed by the response to my upcoming tour and so pleased to announce these extra dates. It’s been eight years since my last tour and a decade since I last performed live in Ireland.”

Paddy McGuinness performs at the Millennium Forum on Friday 4 April 2025. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 1.