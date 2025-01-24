Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yellowstone is coming to Netflix UK on January 30

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Costner’s major TV hit Yellowstone is coming to Netflix.

UK viewers will be able to binge the ‘record-breaking’ from January 30.

Yellowstone has been compared to Succession and called ‘magnificent’ by viewers.

The ‘record-breaking’ hit TV show Yellowstone is set to drop on Netflix in less than a week. UK viewers will soon be able to binge their way through seasons of the acclaimed drama.

Compared to HBO’s Succession, it stars Kevin Costner as the patriarch of a cattle ranch in Montana. It has previously been available to watch on Paramount Plus but is now set to arrive to a wider audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show ran for five seasons from 2018 to 2024 and has sparked multiple spin-offs. Here’s all you need to know:

When is Yellowstone coming to Netflix?

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Yellowstone, stood in a field next to a fence, his hands in his pockets, wearing a cowboy hat (Credit: Paramount+) | Paramount+

The streaming giant will be adding ‘seasons’ of the hit show for UK viewers on Thursday January 30. It hasn’t been confirmed how many of the five seasons will be added - according to WhatsOnNetflix, in locations that Yellowstone has already dropped on the platform it has been seasons 1-3.

If you can’t wait until January 30 - or the show is available to binge watch in full on Paramount Plus right now. Including the epic two-hour finale and all of the spin-offs like the Harrison Ford starring 1923.

What time will Yellowstone release on Netflix?

The streaming giant tends to drop new shows and movies at 8am for British viewers. So Yellowstone will be waiting for you after work on January 30 - and will be ready in time for a weekend binge watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Yellowstone about?

The show follows the Dutton family - including patriarch John played by Kevin Costner - who run the large Yellowstone cattle ranch. The synopsis on Netflix reads: “The owner of Montana’s largest ranch, John Dutton, defends a vanishing way of life as business interests and politicians scheme to force him out.”

Yellowstone was a major hit during its run from 2018 to 2024 in the US. The season five premiere had a ‘record-breaking’ 12.1 million viewers, The Hollywood Reporter noted at the time.

One fan on social media hailed it as a “great show” and labelled the final season as “magnificent”.

Which countries will be able to watch Yellowstone on Netflix?

The UK is not the only place where Netflix is adding seasons of Yellowstone for subscribers to enjoy. It will also drop on the streaming service in the Netherlands on January 30 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Countries like New Zealand, Poland, Denmark, Slovenia and more have already been treated to seasons of the neo-Western series.

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

What is the age rating for Yellowstone?

Netflix has the show listed as a 15, so it is not suitable for younger viewers. It has also been given the same age rating by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

According to Sky’s website this is for:

Nudity, including some cases of full-frontal female nudity

Presence of blood and gore, including severe injury

Scenes of intense peril, including car accidents

Graphic depictions of murder and dead bodies

Violence against animals

Frequent use of profanity

Depiction of suicide

Scenes and storylines of alcohol abuse and drug use

What are the Yellowstone spin-offs?

Once you have binged your way through Yellowstone on Netflix, there is still plenty more for you to enjoy. Take a trip back through the history of the Yellowstone ranch with spin-offs like 1883 and 1923 - which features both Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Another spin off The Maddison has been announced and will star Michelle Pfeiffer and former Suits leading man Patrick J. Adams. All of the spin-offs are available to watch on Paramount Plus.