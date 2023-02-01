Derry Walls to feature in new online series exploring Ulster Scots links

The new series, entitled ‘Discover Ulster-Scots Places Northern Ireland’, features seven ten-minute films showcasing some of the north’s finest tourist attractions.

‘Discover Ulster-Scots Places’ puts the spotlight on Derry’s iconic walls with special emphasis on their links to Ulster-Scots language, heritage and culture.

Produced by Clean State with funding from Northern Ireland Screen’s Ulster-Scots Broadcast fund the series can be streamed on the Discover Ulster-Scots website and NVTV On Demand.

Presenter, Jane Rea, exploring Derry’s Walls Ulster-Scots links

Presenter of the Derry Wall’s film, Jane Rea said: “It’s always a joy to get out and explore what this fabulous little country has to offer. From my home on the east coast of Co. Antrim where I see Scotland every day, to the far-flung corners of Fermanagh, it’s been great to revisit connections both geographically and historically between the two shores.

“There’s so much to discover about the people, places and built heritage right here on our doorstep, and all wrapped up in the most glorious of landscapes, with the world’s best tea and buns to keep you fuelled up on your adventures.”

Heidi McAlpin, Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund Executive at NI Screen added: “This new digital series beautifully enraptures the historical connections between Scotland and NI that resonate to this day.