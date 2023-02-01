News you can trust since 1772
Derry Walls to feature in new online series exploring Ulster Scots links

Derry’s iconic walls feature in a new online series exploring its link with Ulster Scots.

By Kevin Mullan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 11:59am

The new series, entitled ‘Discover Ulster-Scots Places Northern Ireland’, features seven ten-minute films showcasing some of the north’s finest tourist attractions.

‘Discover Ulster-Scots Places’ puts the spotlight on Derry’s iconic walls with special emphasis on their links to Ulster-Scots language, heritage and culture.

Produced by Clean State with funding from Northern Ireland Screen’s Ulster-Scots Broadcast fund the series can be streamed on the Discover Ulster-Scots website and NVTV On Demand.

Presenter, Jane Rea, exploring Derry’s Walls Ulster-Scots links
Presenter of the Derry Wall’s film, Jane Rea said: “It’s always a joy to get out and explore what this fabulous little country has to offer. From my home on the east coast of Co. Antrim where I see Scotland every day, to the far-flung corners of Fermanagh, it’s been great to revisit connections both geographically and historically between the two shores.

“There’s so much to discover about the people, places and built heritage right here on our doorstep, and all wrapped up in the most glorious of landscapes, with the world’s best tea and buns to keep you fuelled up on your adventures.”

Heidi McAlpin, Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund Executive at NI Screen added: “This new digital series beautifully enraptures the historical connections between Scotland and NI that resonate to this day.

"And it has been great to see former Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund Trainee Jane Rea make her on-screen debut. The series is a ‘must-watch’ for anyone interested in exploring Northern Ireland’s distinctly Ulster-Scots destinations.”

