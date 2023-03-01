The new exhibition opened at The Complex Gallery, Dublin, in October and was created after Mark O’ Gorman approached them separately and asked them to speculate on ‘hidden connections’.

As the city centre gallery puts it: “The process involved a visit, another, getting a sense of each other’s practice, for the possibilities of lines of commonality, of the edges of things and thinking. Derry, Dublin, Derry. The Arntz Belting company on Pennyburn.

“The transmitter masts at Sheriff’s Mountain. A beach. A park. An overcast sky. Risks are inherent within such an approach. They didn’t know each other very well beforehand. What has emerged has been surprising, unexpected and according to the artists themselves, quite liberating.”

A video installation featured in the new exhibition 'Re_sett_ing_s', from Jaki Irvine & Locky Morris

Locky Morris was born in Derry City where he continues to live and work. Renowned for his early work that explicitly dealt with the conflict in the north - most notably from a socially embedded perspective – he has gone on to develop another working vocabulary that moves fluidly between the personal, public and political.

Jaki Irvine works with video installation, photography, music composition and writing. Her immersive video and sound installations tell stories through fragmented, elliptical and open-ended narratives informed by rigorous research.

On Saturday, March 4 at 5.30pm, both artists will be joined in conversation with mutual friend Anne Tallentire, to discuss the exhibition and its origins.

Locky Morris and Jaki Irvine

‘Re_sett_ing_s’ will be shown in the Void Gallery from March 4 to June 3, 2023.

