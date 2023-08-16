Only 50 years ago Desmond’s was the largest privately-owned business in NI.

That’s what drew me to this magnificent book and I hope it will attract a lot of local interest.

It's 400 pages long, filled with photographs and tells the Desmond story from 1885 to 2004.

An Ulster History Circle blue plaque in honour of Bridget Desmond

Definitely a read for anyone interested in the industrial, social or economic history of the North West and a nod to our Factory Girls here in Foyle.

It’s a comprehensive book. But I was surprised it does not address the major distress caused by the failure of the employees’ pension fund. This was a scary time for many who were unsure of their financial future.

So major tribute must be paid to Mark Durkan MP for his work at parliament, with the assistance of Lord Alderdice, to have Desmond workers

included in the Government’s central pension fund and secure the workforce’s pensions.

Bridget Desmond

But the most fascinating thing is the inspiring story of it being founded in Claudy by Killygordon-born Bridget Desmond, a woman in her own right marking out her own path, far from centres of finance and at a time when business was not seen as something women should get involved in!

Another sobering thought is that other European countries tried to undercut Derry’s shirtmaking industry, but their wage levels were higher than those in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. A sad thought that this was part of our selling point. But it kept many people in employment and has left a legacy of women who worked through tough times when there was no work for the men.

Unfortunately when manufacturing became much cheaper elsewhere, we saw the death of many shirt factories here.

So the main point I take away from this book is Bridget Desmond herself (1862-1911) - a real entrepreneur in a time where women were not seen as entrepreneurs.

She left a legacy of giving employment to many ‘Derry Mammies’. The North West’s economy and future is dependent on today's entrepreneurs, home grown companies: the E&I Engineerings, the AE Globals, the APEX Housing Associations, the Singularities, the Puffin Rocks, the Learning Pools, the Fortuna Enterprises, the Frylites, the Fleming Agri-Products, the Braidwaters, the Martin Groups, the Alchemies, the EHA Groups, the Elemental Softwares, the Inner City Trusts, the Unit 7s, the Creggan Enterprises, the Greater Shantallow Community Arts’, the Broighter Golds, the Gray’s Communications, the McColgan’s Quality Foods, the Bubble-Bums, the Airporters, the Nerve Centres, our retailers, hoteliers and restaurateurs, and on and on.

All local entrepreneurs, all creating local jobs and wealth.

Bridget Desmond’s message for us is NOT how to make shirts. It’s NOT nostalgia for the past. It’s how to stand on our own feet. How to be and to grow entrepreneurs. How to see what people need and sell it to them and how to do it against all odds. And as day follows night, the jobs will follow.