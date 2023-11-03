3 . The Heavens and Their Story by Annie Scott Dill Maunder.

The Heavens and Their Story by Annie Scott Dill Maunder. Pioneering astronomer and Strabane native Annie Maunder wrote this accessible guide to the cosmos in 1908. A crater on the Moon on the opposite side to the 'Sea of Tranquility' and which is rarely visible is named after her. So too is the 'Maunder Minimum' - a phenomenon relating to the Little Ice Age. Photo: Supplied