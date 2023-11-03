The North West has produced some fabulous books over the centuries.
Why not dive into the wonderful world of reading with these book recommendations from Derry, Donegal and Tyrone?
1. Collected Poems by Seamus Heaney.
Collected Poems by Seamus Heaney. This compilation features the late County Derry poet reading from his 12 main collections, starting with his debut Death of a Naturalist and ending with Human Chain. The audio book is an accessible entry point to the work of one of the greatest poets of the 20th century. Photo: Supplied
2. Life of Columba by Adomnán.
Life of Columba by Adomnán. St. Eunan's classic account of the life of St. Columba. Adomnán was born in Donegal, probably in the plain of Magh Ithe, now known as the Laggan area of East Donegal. Like the subject of his hagiography, Adomnán was member of the Cenél Conaill. Photo: Supplied
3. The Heavens and Their Story by Annie Scott Dill Maunder.
The Heavens and Their Story by Annie Scott Dill Maunder. Pioneering astronomer and Strabane native Annie Maunder wrote this accessible guide to the cosmos in 1908. A crater on the Moon on the opposite side to the 'Sea of Tranquility' and which is rarely visible is named after her. So too is the 'Maunder Minimum' - a phenomenon relating to the Little Ice Age. Photo: Supplied
4. The Recruiting Officer by George Farquhar.
The Recruiting Officer by George Farquhar. A restoration comedy written in 1706 by the Derry-born playwright which follows the ludicrous exploits of two recruiting officers Captain Plume and Captain Brazen. Though written over 300 years ago, the farce's themes allowed Bertolt Brecht to reinterpret it as the anti-imperialist polemic Trumpets and Drums in 1955. It was the first play to be performed by European settlers in Australia. Photo: Supplied