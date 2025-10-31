A Derry woman has been recreating the city’s Halloween spirit half way around the world by organising her own amazing festivities in her adopted home in New Zealand.

Michelle Gallagher moved to the city of Auckland on the north island 16 years ago and brought her love of Derry’s most popular festival with her.

Speaking about her own memories of the festivities back home, former Thornhill College pupil Michelle told the Journal: “Growing up in Derry, Halloween was always the most exciting time of the year.

"There was such a buzz in the air. Everyone was out in costume, and we couldn’t wait to go trick-or-treating. I remember the monkey nuts and my mum and dad cracking the walnuts open, and Mum making apple cake and putting money in it, and knowing exactly which houses were generous enough to give out chocolate!

Michelle Gallagher and husband Seamus celebrating Halloween in New Zealand.

"There were toffee apples, dunking for apples, and those thin plastic masks that stuck to your face after five minutes.

“At school, we sang Halloween songs and drew spooky pictures, which just added to the excitement.

"When we got older, the celebrations became even bigger. The fireworks, the packed streets, and everyone dressed up. It felt strange to see anyone not in costume!

"I’ll never forget being on the buses the next morning and still seeing people in full costume from the night before.”

The entrance to this year's Carnevil themed celebrations.

Michelle will be known to many from her time working at St Mary’s College before moving to New Zealand, where she works as a high school Computer Science teacher. She said that Halloween is celebrated in New Zealand “it’s definitely not on the same scale as Derry”.

"Some neighbourhoods really get into it with decorations and trick-or-treating, but there aren’t the big parades or fireworks that we’d be used to back home. That said, it’s growing every year, and more people are embracing the fun of dressing up and celebrating together.

"I’ve even put together a Halloween trail map for families in our area to use. It helps them find decorated houses and enjoy a bit of spooky fun together.

"Every year, when I introduce myself to new students, I show them videos of Derry’s Halloween celebrations so they can see where I am from and I usually include a few photos of my past costumes too."

Part of Michelle Gallagher's Halloween set up this year.

Organising a Halloween celebration is no mean feat, but where there is a will there’s a way and the family home has been transformed now for several years.

“We usually start thinking about themes months in advance and slowly collect bits and pieces along the way. I like to choose a main theme each year and then create mini sections around the house and deck - things like a graveyard area, a spider zone, a glow-in-the-dark section, zombies, and of course, clowns!

"We play themed music, add lighting, and use smoke machines to bring it all together. It takes hours over several weekends to set up, but we love every part of it."

This year’s main theme is Carnevil. “We are even making candyfloss to sell for a gold coin donation, with all proceeds going to a local charity.”

The Carnevil trail map of houses getting into the spirit around Auckland.

Michelle said the Halloween events have gone done a treat in the local community.

"The neighbours absolutely love it! Many of them even join in by adding decorations to their own properties to match our theme.

"The local kids also get involved. They help with setting up and even take part in scaring visitors! It’s turned into a real community event, and it’s lovely to see everyone getting into the spirit."

And for Michelle, this time of year always makes her feel closer to the celebrations and loved ones back at home.

“Every Halloween, there’s a part of me that’s right back in Derry, surrounded by fireworks, laughter, and the magic of that incredible festival. I just hope to keep growing the Halloween spirit here too!” she said.