Inishtrahull-shot ‘The Rock in the Sea’ selected for Los Angeles Independent Film Festival

A short film shot on Inishtrahull and featuring a cast from Derry and Donegal is to feature at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival in California this month.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 16:21 BST

‘The Rock in the Sea’ has been included in the line-up of global independent films at the festival.

The film was written and directed by the Donegal-born filmmaker Niall Duffy and stars Sean McLaughlin from Derry and Johnny French from Inishowen.

On Sunday, Keltik Elk, the film company behind the production, announced: “We are absolutely delighted to announce that our film, ‘The Rock in the Sea’ has been chosen as the official selection for the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival in California. We extend our gratitude to the LAIFF team and judges for this exciting opportunity.

“We are honoured to be included in the line-up of global independent films at the festival, which will take place on July 18 at 7.30pm.”

The 42 minute short was filmed on Inishtrahull Island against the backdrop of Malin Head.

“Set in the midst of the Viking expansion era in the late 9th century. An Irish Monk living on a remote island rock must confront grief and contend with despair as his hope falls into decay.

Seán McLaughlin, who plays Muiredach, in a still from 'A Rock in the Sea'.Seán McLaughlin, who plays Muiredach, in a still from 'A Rock in the Sea'.
"It becomes a question of his own morality, as he endures a life of complete solitude. Being torn between defeat and finding a path for resolve,” is how the film company have described the work.

The film was shot on Inishtrahull, which at 1.7 billion years old, is both the oldest and nothern-most rock in Ireladn.

It premiered at the Disappear Here Film Festival in Donegal last year.

Disappear Here Film Club to make their Buncrana debut at Inishowen Pride

Johnny French, who plays Colum, with Inishtrahull in the background.Johnny French, who plays Colum, with Inishtrahull in the background.
