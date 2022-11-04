As anyone who has watched any of the various iterations of RuPaul’s Drag Race will know, drag is its own art form – and there’s a lot more to it than simply dressing up.

If you’re still not sure just what it involves, then Queens for the Night could prove to be the perfect introduction as a group of celebrities unleash their inner divas for one-night only.

The famous faces taking the plunge are Coronation Street favourite Simon Gregson, fitness icon Mr Motivator, Love Island star and TV presenter Chris Hughes, Union J’s George Shelley, EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt and England rugby star Joe Marler.

Although they all have experience of being in the spotlight, they are new to drag, so they will be given mentors along with a makeover. Some of the most successful drag queens in the business, including Blu Hydrangea, Kitty Scott-Claus, La Voix, Myra DuBois, Asttina Mandella and Margo Marshall, are on hand to show them the ropes – and the wigs.

The celebs will not only have to get comfortable with wearing very high heels and creating their own character, they must also get to grips with one distinct discipline which will form a key part of their act.

So, they’ll need to master either singing, dancing, lip syncing, impressions, comedy or dragic (which is drag magic in case you were wondering).

They then get to showcase their acts in a cabaret-style performance in front of a studio audience – and a panel of judges made up of one-time Spice Girl Melanie C, comedian Rob Beckett, drag royalty Courtney Act and musical theatre star Layton Williams.

Although it takes a certain amount of bravery to take part in this show, it seems the celebs shouldn’t expect the judges to go too easy on them.

Courtney says: “This is going to be a fabulous show. The celebrities might be new to this, but I won’t hold back with my critique. They might all be experts in their own fields but they’re stepping into my domain now and I want to see some exceptional performances. The bar is high so they need to bring their ‘A’ game.”

Although if they do too well, it seems at least one of the judges might be tempted to join them on stage.

Rob adds: “I know just how hard this is after attempting drag myself with my mate Romesh. I love drag I think it’s such an underappreciated art-form. The celebrities will find out that it’s more than just putting on makeup and heels, there is such a skill to it and when done right is such a joy to watch. Will I be tempted to pop on the heels one more time? Who knows….maybe!”

Meanwhile, the job of hosting it goes to daytime icon and drag superfan Lorraine Kelly, who says: “I’m so excited to be hosting this show. I am a huge fan of drag and cannot wait to see a host of well-known stars embrace this uniquely wonderful and uplifting skill.”

However, arguably the hardest job falls to the studio audience who will have to decide the winner.

