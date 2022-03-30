10 of the best chippies in Derry

There are plenty of fish and chip shops to chose from in the area so the ‘Journal’ comprised a list of the 10 best.
Have you tried any of these ones?
1.
The Collon takeaway are a local independent family run business located on the Buncrana Road
2.
Brendan's Takeaway is a family run fish and chip shop located on Laburnam Terrace. Order online at brendanstakeaway.com .
3.
Traditional fish & chip in Bonds Street, which is a firm favourite among locals.
Skippers are a family run business serving truly authentic cuisine with top quality ingredients.
Their potatoes are locally sourced and fish is delivered fresh.
4.
Matt's Takeaway have shops in Beechwood, Killea, St Johnstone, Raphoe and Muff. They have been running for over 14 years now.