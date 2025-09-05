8.47% price decrease for SSE Airtricity natural gas customers with savings of £80 per year

SSE Airtricity are reducing natural gas prices by 8.47 per cent next month with customers set to benefit from savings of around £80 per year.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The price reduction comes into effect from October 1 for all regulated domestic and small business customers.

Household customers could see savings of £82.73 annually, equivalent to £1.59 weekly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement follows a regulated tariff review by the Utility Regulator.

SSE Airtricity are reducing natural gas prices by 8.47 per cent next month with customers set to benefit from savings of around £80 per year.

Stephen Gallagher, Managing Director SSE Airtricity said: “I’m pleased to be sharing this news with our customers today. We know energy costs remain a primary concern for customers across Northern Ireland, so this price reduction will hopefully provide some welcome relief for many gas customers.

“As always, we would encourage anyone who is experiencing difficulty with their energy bills to contact us and we will work with them to find a solution together.”

The last SSE Airtricity Gas tariff change was eighteen months ago (-22.8 per cent), therefore, this decrease will be greatly welcomed by around 218,000 domestic and small business SSE Airtricity gas customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council said: “This SSE Airtricity gas tariff decrease is very welcome news, as it indicates a slight downward curve in wholesale energy prices. However, the energy market continues to remain very volatile due to ongoing global geopolitical concerns.

“The Consumer Council works closely with the Utility Regulator and regulated supply companies, to ensure that any cost savings are passed onto consumers quickly when wholesale energy prices begin to decrease. We also help protect and support consumers during energy price increases.”

“From our ongoing research, we understand that many consumers in NI are still really worried about home energy prices. We urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or top-up their meters to contact their supplier directly as suppliers have indicated that they are keen to offer their customers help and support.”

Customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments can speak to the SSE Airtricity Customer Services team on 0345 900 5253 or contact us online by visiting www.airtricitygasni.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For free and independent advice on how to save energy can contact NI Energy Advice Line on 08001114455 or the Consumer Council on 08001216022.