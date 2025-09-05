4% price hike for Power NI customers with bills to rise £40 per year on average

Customers of the North’s biggest energy supplier Power NI are to be hit with a four per cent price hike next month with bills rising by £40 per year on average.

The price hike will take effect on October 1, 2025.

A typical Power NI customer with a credit meter will see their bill rise by around £40 per year, while customers with a keypad (PAYG) meter will see a yearly increase of about £39.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at The Consumer Council said: “From October, over 500,000 homes in Northern Ireland will see their annual electricity cost increase to around £1,029 for a typical credit customer and increase to around £1,003 a year for a typical keypad customer.

"While this is unwelcome news for consumers, we are aware the main drivers for this are increases in market operation and network related charges.

“This is the second tariff increase from Power NI in less than a year. The Consumer Council works closely with the Utility Regulator and regulated supply companies to ensure consumers are protected and supported during price increases.”

The hike follows a review of tariffs by the Utility Regulator.

Colin Broomfield, Director of Markets at the Utility Regulator said: “The reason for the increase to Power NI’s regulated electricity tariff is due to a rise in the non-energy elements that make up a customer’s bill.

"These components are essential in ensuring the security and stability of the entire electrical system. Additionally, as we continue to strive to meet government climate change targets, there is a need to invest in grid infrastructure to facilitate renewable energy sources.”