The Derry Call Centre Campaign, Aegis the Union, and Derry Trades Union Council held the protest rally outside the Firstsource call centre on Northland Road on July 26.

The protest was attended by call centre workers, union members, and community leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in May the ‘Journal’ reported how up to 200 redundancies were being sought at Firstsource in Derry after the company launched a consultation process with staff.

Call centre workers protest outside Firstsource Solutions on the Northland Road.

The protestors are calling on the Firstsource to offer enhanced redundancy packages to staff.

“We are calling on Firstsource to do the right thing by its workers,” said Brian McDaid, General Secretary of Aegis the Union.

The workers have asked the company why it is ‘transferring work from Derry’ and ‘what enhanced redundancy packages [are] being offered’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We call on Firstsource to answer these questions and to provide fair and transparent treatment for all of its employees,” said Niall McCarroll, Chairman of DTUC.

In a statement, the company responded: “Firstsource began a redundancy consultation process with a number of colleagues at its Belfast and Derry/Londonderry sites. The changing priorities of one of our clients, Sky, means they are making proposals to adjust services currently being delivered across both sites.