Pandora opens new Derry store

Situated within Foyleside Shopping Centre at 19 Orchard Street, the new store opened to the public from 10am on Thursday 24th March, and houses a selection of beautiful products from collections including Pandora Moments, Pandora Timeless, and Pandora ME, including an array of customisable bracelets, necklaces, hoops, pendants, charms and rings.

In celebration of the opening, consumers were able to choose from one of three bracelets as a gift when they spend over £99 in store, or one of six bracelets as a gift when spending over £125*.

The three bracelets included the Limited Edition Pandora Moments Entwined Infinite Hearts Clasp Bangle, the Pandora Moments Heart Clasp Snake Chain bracelet, and the Pandora Moments Barrel Clasp Snake Chain bracelet. The three additional bracelets when consumers spend £125 include the Pandora Moments Sparkling Heart Pave Clasp Snake Chain Bracelet, the Pandora Moments Snake Chain Bracelet with a 14k Rose Gold Plated Plate Clasp or the beautiful Pandora Moments Asymmetric Star Clasp Snake Chain bracelet.*

Pandora is returning to Foyleside

Ross Monaghan, Sales Director for Pandora UK & Ireland comments: “We are absolutely thrilled to be opening our new store in Derry/Londonderry this Spring! The new Pandora Foyleside store will take pride of place in one of the city’s most prominent shopping destinations, offering residents an array of beautiful products to choose from. Following the closure of our existing Derry/Londonderry concept store in 2021, we are hugely excited to see Pandora return to the city and I’d like to personally thank our teams for all their hard work on bringing the store to life. We look forward to welcoming in customers – both new and existing - to experience all we have to offer!”

Fergal Rafferty, Centre Manager at Foyleside says of the opening, “It is fantastic to welcome Pandora back to the centre this year. We pride ourselves on the wide variety of shopping choices available at Foyleside and Pandora’s return will expand that even further. The store was immensely popular in its first stint here and the reopening couldn’t have come at a better time, with Mother’s Day just around the corner!”