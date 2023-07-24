Cost-of-living advice and information event to take place in the Guildhall

The cost-of-living events is free to attend and will take place in the Guildhall on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 (12-4pm).

It is being supported by a range of community, voluntary organisations, and partners and follows a similar session that took place in the Alley Theatre in Strabane on Friday.

Attendees will be able to access free advice and information on a wide range of cost-of-living issues surrounding housing, mortgages, and benefits as well as tips and advice on how to cut costs over the summer months with children, food waste and every-day household bills.

The event is being supported by several local partners including the local Jobs & Benefits Office, Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Advice NI.

The Department for Communities staff from Universal Credit, Make the Call and Discretionary Support will also be on hand to advise people on any additional support which they may be entitled to regarding pension credits, working tax credits, tax-free childcare, or benefit entitlements.

Representatives from Council will also be on hand to offer advice on their upcoming low-cost leisure activities as well as highlighting a range of free Council activities across their parks and greenways.

Council staff will also be giving tips on how to reduce food waste and how to make the most of your groceries every week.

Eileen McGrinder, Skills Officer for Derry City and Strabane District Council encouraged everyone to attend the event, and highlighted this event was not just for people currently entitled to benefits.

“This event is for everyone and any age within the Council area, to find out important information on how they could potentially save money as we all navigate through this cost-of-living crisis.

"Whether it’s advice from the local Jobs & Benefits Office to ensure you’re getting the correct entitlements or pension credits, or you’re just looking for advice on free or reduced-price activities over the summer months, there is something for everyone at the event.”

