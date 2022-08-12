Culmore Post Office to reopen in September in Derry

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Post Office will be located in SPAR, Unit 2, 2 Ballynagard Road and will open Monday to Sunday 7am-10pm. The previous branch, which was located at 163 Culmore Road, closed in March this year after the previous Postmaster resigned. An online and physical petition was set up by SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins to reopen the Post Office and it was signed by almost 1,000 people. The new Post Office will open for 105 hours a week, which is 75 hours more than the previous one, and it is hoped this will make it more convenient for customers.

Cllr Dobbins commented: “I am delighted to receive confirmation this morning from Post Office that their service at Culmore will reopen at 1pm on Friday 16th September 2022 at the new location of Spar, Unit 2 Ballynagard Road.

The new Post Office in Culmore is to be located in SPAR

“Following public consultation, the desire to keep this service in the Culmore area was clear. I’m glad that my negotiations with stakeholders in recent months and subsequent petition to save the service, has led to a successful outcome.

“The Post Office plays a pivotal role within the community and I’m pleased that it will remain local for Culmore residents and those in surrounding areas. I want to thank everyone who contributed to this campaign.”