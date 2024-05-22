Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clipper Quay Street Food Market, an exciting new street food emporium overlooking the River Foyle in the heart of Derry, is beginning to take shape.

Work is ongoing on the new Clipper Quay Street Food Market at 100-114 Clipper Quay.

The proprietors have already confirmed five vendors for the street market with Notorious Street Food, Wok Hay, Bee Eaters, Cugino’s Pizza and House of Pancakes all signed up for the new venture.

The market will also have a licensed bar with a range of drinks including craft beers, wines, and cocktails. It will be open to 10pm during the week and to 11pm on weekends.

Caolán McCourt, who is the owner of Notorious Street Food, the first confirmed vendor at the new market, recently posted on social media: "Derry City is getting its first indoor street food market and we are so excited to have a permanent place in the heart of the city."

In advance of the official opening a dedicated CQ Street Food website has been set up to promote the ‘newest addition to Northern Ireland's street food scene’.

"Situated along the quay of the River Foyle in Derry, it offers a vibrant and unique dining experience. Come and enjoy a variety of local food vendors selling their delicious food.

The new street market is spectacularly located right on the River Foyle.

“At Clipper Quay Street Food Market, we offer a wide range of street food options that showcase the best of Northern Ireland's culinary traditions. We believe that food should be enjoyed in a fun and relaxed environment, which is why we have created this street food market.

"We are proud to support local food vendors from Derry and the surrounding areas. By choosing to dine with us, you are not only enjoying delicious food but also supporting small businesses in the community,” the website states.

The vendors who have signed up to date will be offering a wide variety of culinary treats to suit all tastes and appetites. Here’s what on offer, according to the street food traders themselves:

Clipper Quay Street Food Market will be located at 100-114 Clipper Quay.

Notorious Street Food

Get ready to experience the ultimate street food adventure with Notorious Street Food! Try their Beef Birria Taco, a combination of juicy meat, slow cooked for 18 hours with Mexican chilli, Rough Brothers beer, star anise, and lime, all stuffed into a beef fat-dipped tortilla. And don't miss out on their Smash Burgers, Beef quarter pounders smashed and seared to perfection, loaded with fresh Grants’ smoked bacon and cheese. Come and indulge in the best street food in town!

Wok Hay

Embark on a culinary journey like never before at our new Chinese restaurant in Clipper Quay Street Food Market. Taste the irresistible smoky goodness in every bite with our wok-cooked dishes, delivering authentic flavour that'll leave you craving more! Prepare for a tantalizing fusion of salt and chilli like you've never had before. A walk on the quay will never be the same because we put the 'wok' in 'Quay'! Join us for an unforgettable dining experience that will elevate your taste buds and redefine your love for Chinese cuisine.

Bee Eaters

Established just a year ago, Bee Eaters has rapidly become a favourite among food enthusiasts in Derry City, prompting an expansion to a second location at Clipper Quay Street Food Market. Known for our unique blend of traditional and innovative street food, including our crowd-pleasing giant Yorkshire pudding filled with a complete Sunday dinner, our menu boasts tempting options like meaty sandwiches and classic Greencastle cod fish and chips. Join us at Bee Eaters for a culinary experience that celebrates great food and community, where flavours, quality ingredients, and culinary creativity come together in the bustling street food market.

House of Pancakes

Welcome to House of Pancakes where pancakes meet perfection and coffee brews with passion. From savoury sensations to sweet delights, our freshly made pancakes satisfy every craving, while our expertly crafted coffee completes the experience. At HOP, we're not just a breakfast destination; we're a community hub where memories are made and taste buds are delighted. Join us for a culinary journey that promises to make every bite and sip a moment to savour.

Cugino’s Pizza

Introducing Cugino’s Pizzas, a savoury slice of New York heritage now sizzling in the heart of Derry, courtesy of Clipper Quay Street Food. Born from recipes passed down through generations in the Italian countryside, Cugino’s pizzas blend tradition with a touch of New York flair. Each pie, perfected over time, showcases the timeless essence of Italian culinary craftsmanship infused with the dynamic spirit of the Big Apple. At our pizzeria, the aroma of freshly baked dough and savoury toppings beckons pizza aficionados of all kinds. Whether you're craving a classic Margherita or seeking bold, innovative flavours, Cugino’s Pizzas offers something to delight every palate.

The premises at 100-114 Clipper Quay overlooking the River Foyle, just off Strand Road, was most recently used as a hair-dressing salon.

But last month an application to convert the prominent riverside units into a restaurant over two floors were published by Derry City & Strabane District Council.

"Our street food market is located along the quay of the River Foyle in the heart of Derry. We are easily accessible and offer stunning views of the river,” the proprietors state.

According to the CQ website the market will open from Monday to Thursday from 9am-10pm and on Friday and Saturday from 9am-11pm & Sunday, 9am-9pm.