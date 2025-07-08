Donegal hot desk work hubs proving a hit during summer vacations

A network of hubs across Donegal and the rest of Ireland is proving popular with those who need to work remotely while on vacation or visiting over the summer period.

There are currently 21 Connected Hubs across Donegal, with several based in Inishowen including facilities in Buncrana, Carndonagh, Moville, Greencastle and Moville.

They are among more than 385 hubs in the network across Ireland, which together offer over 5,000 desks and 620 meeting rooms in a government-backed initiative.

The Inishowen innovation hub (ii) in Buncrana is housed in a state-of-the-art building which opened in late 2023 to offer coworking facilities alongside innovation services for businesses.

The ii Inishowen Innovation Connected Hub in Buncrana.

Manager Anne Marie McLaughlin says they are seeing more visitors in summer. “Some of our hot desk users are coming home to visit family, and some are just spending time in Donegal or Derry. They may just need to book a desk for a day or two while they’re here. We make the bookings as simple as possible and offer discounts for new customers.”

Anne Marie says working parents in particular love both the flexibility the ii offers and its location.

“We’re close to crèches and facilities that offer children’s activity camps during the summer. We’re convenient to coffee shops, grocery shops and other practical places parents need to go - as well as the beaches and some beautiful walking trails.”

Anne says she is delighted with the feedback they get from these clients, some of whom have used hubs elsewhere in Europe and across the globe. “They tell us the ii is as good as - or better than - the others they’ve used. They like that it’s bright, modern and inviting, with excellent broadband, great privacy spaces, and great coffee! They can choose a hot desk or a meeting room – whatever they need.”

The Connected Hub in Carrigart.

One client, David Cullen, frequently returns home to Buncrana from Dublin. “This facility is a boon for me and many others who need fast, reliable Wi-Fi and comfortable, modern temporary office space. It has all the facilities I need, other users to chat to, good coffee and a warm welcome,” he said.

Another client, Paul Healy, had a 3-hour job he needed to do while his friends were at the beach. “The ii was perfect for this”, he says, “lots of desk space, well lit, second monitors, kitchen facilities, quiet rooms, and friendly staff. I got back to the beach quickly too!”

Majella Orr is manager of the hub in Carrigart, ‘gteic @ Carraig Airt’. She says they get lots of extra business during peak summer periods.

“We have people who are holidaying in the area but still need to continue working. We often have one parent coming in to work while the other parent is back at the holiday accommodation with the children.”

Majella says their most popular service is just the use of a desk or phone booth.

“This allows them to continue working and therefore don’t have to use up their annual leave.

"We have great coffee, high speed broadband, and private phone booths. We also have proximity to all the holiday accommodation – working parents tend to pop out and meet up with the family while they are on their lunch.”

“We are located in the Gaeltacht and our hub is quite small and open. This means everyone gets speaking to one another at some point – normally in the kitchen over a coffee. The hub is warm and bright and has a personal feel to it.”

And more are on the way. “We want over 400 hubs on the website by the end of 2025,” says manager Stephen Carolan.

There are also hubs in Letterkenny, Aranmore, Kilcar, Stranorlar, Downings, Gweedore, Ballyshannon, Bundoran and Donegal Town.

You can book a hub space online at www.connectedhubs.ie.

Connected Hubs aims to breathe life back into towns and villages by making remote work easier, supporting local business growth, and attracting new business. It forms part of the Our Rural Future and is led by the Western Development Commission, with support from the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht.