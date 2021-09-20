Errigal Contracts is named one of island’s best managed companies

The construction business has also won ‘Best in Innovation’ at the prestigious awards programme led by Deloitte Ireland, in association with Bank of Ireland.

Errigal was recognised at a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, September 8 for demonstrating superior business performance and joined 24 other companies being honoured for the first time in 2021.

This year’s programme saw the highest number of new applicants in its thirteen-year history. Including Errigal and this year’s other new winners, there are now 139 companies that are recognised as Ireland’s Best Managed Companies.

Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards (BMC) is the only awards scheme on the island of Ireland that considers a business’ performance from every perspective.

Errigal co-owner, Damien Treanor paid tribute to Deloitte for their ‘unwavering support for Irish leaders’ and to Salesforce, sponsors of the Innovation award for the support it has given to the construction industry over the years.

Damien said: “To receive recognition for doing what we love is humbling, we are honoured to be part of all that is great in the construction industry which drives innovation and embraces change.

“We look at the list of companies over the years that have received accolades and recognition for their dedication to their business and communities and we are humbled, but excited, to be part of this club.

“It means a great deal to have company leaders look at your business and give their stamp of approval to stay with your vision and take the risks that allow our people to deliver on their ambition.”

The market-leading international construction company specialises in partition systems, external facade, interior fitout, ceilings and bespoke solutions working throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Work in Antrim to develop an off-site manufacturing hub; the establishment of permanent bases in Switzerland and Germany and targeted growth in off-site assembly are all allowing Errigal to grow with its clients as it plans to achieve turnover in excess of £300 million over the next five years.

Speaking about the company’s approach to innovation, Errigal co-owner Cormac McCloskey said: “This is a really exciting time to be a leading company in the industry with development in technology allowing new approaches to the management, programming, and delivery of construction projects.

“We have embraced this and believe these technologies will play a big part in our success over the years to come.”

Salesforce Area Vice-President Ireland, Deirdre Purcell said the company was proud to sponsor the Best in Innovation Award at Ireland’s BMC Awards and recognises the incredible wave of ingenuity from businesses operating in an era of fast-paced digital transformation.

She said: “Errigal is a market leading construction company, driving its business through digital construction methods.

“It invests heavily in technology and people which positions it as a leader in bringing new technologies to the industry.

“’The Errigal Way’ is the Errigal mission to continually challenge new ways of operating in the future and it has developed a purpose-built Research & Development (R&D) facility.”

Anya Cummins, Lead Partner for Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards Programme at Deloitte Ireland said this year attracted a record number of applications to the Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards programme.

She said: “The quality of the applicants demonstrated the extraordinarily high-quality businesses operating across the island of Ireland today.

“In a relentlessly challenging year, the winning companies displayed true bravery in how they adapted to change, with many innovating and some even accelerating their plans for their businesses.”