First Minister O’Neill speaks of commitment to NW in address at Derry Chamber of Commerce dinner

First Minister Michelle O’Neill spoke of the Executive’s commitment to the North West at the Derry Chamber of Commerce’s 66th President’s Annual Dinner on Friday.

She said recent developments such as the signing of the Derry and Strabane City Region City Deal herald the beginning of a new economic chapter for the NW.

Speaking as the keynote speaker at the dinner, which was sponsored by FinTrU and held in Derry’s Everglades Hotel, the First Minister echoed the words of her Executive and party colleague Conor Murphy MLA, who had earlier this year told the Chamber’s President’s Annual Lunch that a compelling economic proposition is emerging in the North West.

The First Minister pointed to last week’s announcement of Stormont assuming costs for City of Derry Airport, the publication of Invest NI’s Sub-Regional Economic Plan, and the recent signing of the City Deal.

Darragh McCarthy; Michelle O'Neill; Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Colr. Lilian Seenoi-Barr; Greg McCann; Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Fleur Anderson MP

The dinner gathered over 350 business leaders, political representatives including Minister of State Fleur Anderson MP and Derry City and Strabane Mayor Lillian Seenoi-Barr, members of the media, and invited guests.

Following the Minister’s keynote address was an address by Derry Chamber President Greg McCann and entertainment from comedian Diona Doherty and local chamber choir Codetta.

Chamber President McCann welcomed the publication and signing of plans such as Invest NI’s, the City Deal, and the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, stating that these, along with the return of the Executive in February of this year, had brought great optimism to the NW and that the time is now to deliver upon these plans.

Darragh McCarthy, CEO, FinTrU (event sponsor); First Minister Michelle O'Neill MLA; Greg McCann, President, Derry Chamber; Anna Doherty, Chief Executive, Derry Chamber

Ms. O’Neill MLA said: “Derry Chamber represents over 350 businesses and has been their voice, their champion since 1885. I want to thank you and everyone you represent for the positive contribution you are making to our economy and to the lives of workers and families here.

“I want to acknowledge the success you have had in your endeavours to date. As an Executive, we also want to offer you our support for the future as you seek to develop relationships locally, nationally and internationally.”

Mr. McCann said: “The theme of my year of presidency has been place. Through plans such as the university expansion, the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, Invest NI’s Sub-Regional Economic Plan, and the City Deal, we can really see what kind of place the Derry of the future will be.

"But the future is only achieved by the endeavour of the present and at Chamber believe that the time for action is now.

“It is incumbent on all parties to ensure that our region reaches its true potential. The time of plans is nearing its end; it is time to dig in, figuratively and literally. Once these plans come into effect, I believe that we will truly begin to see the potential of this place.”

Darragh McCarthy, CEO, FinTrU said: “FinTrU are delighted to support Derry Chamber of Commerce. Its membership is the heartbeat of the economy of the NW and we have seen first-hand the benefits that membership can have.

"We are proud to be part of a huge network of businesses in the region that open their offices every day to provide a service to the people of the NW and to people further afield. We thank the Chamber and its members for their partnership and wish them continued success.”