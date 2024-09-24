Murphy says Magee 10,000 commitment will be included in North’s Investment Strategy 2050
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mr. Murphy was asked about the inclusion of the commitment at Stormont on Monday by Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson.
A draft Investment Strategy Northern Ireland (ISNI) 2050 consultation document compiled by the Strategic Investment Board (SIB) for The Executive Office to support major infrastructure planning refers to the expansion of Magee as ‘an economic catalyst for the region’ but does not include the 10,000 student figure.
Ms. Ferguson asked the Minister for the Economy for an update on the first report of the Magee Taskforce.
He replied: “Anyone whom we have met in Derry has identified the expansion of Magee as the largest catalyst for economic growth. The area needs economic growth — there is absolutely no doubt about that — and the expansion of Magee is seen as the catalyst for delivering that.
“That is why I set up a task force. What was previously a statement in 'New Decade, New Approach' (NDNA) about a commitment to 10,000 places has become a commitment in the Programme for Government, supported by all Executive parties, to 10,000 places at Magee.
“We need to turn that statement of intent into a plan. The first report published by the task force, which I thank for its work, has identified a range of challenges that need to be addressed to get to that place.
“We will respond to that, as will other Departments and agencies, North and South, and, hopefully, we will be in a position by the end of the year to release a much more detailed report, which will outline the steps that will be required. Of course, we will then want to deliver the 10,000 places that we have all committed to.”
Ms. Ferguson asked the minister, in light of the need for significant capital investment to realise the 10,000 student figure, if the Magee expansion would be reflected in the final Investment Strategy 2050.
“Yes, I expect the proposition to be reflected in the investment strategy. The investment strategy will be released soon, and we will certainly be making sure that the anticipated requirements for the Magee expansion, given that it is an Executive project as well as a commitment under a political agreement, will be met within it,” said the minister.
First Minister Michelle O’Neill was also asked about the expansion of the Magee College campus on Monday.
She said: “The delivery of 10,000 students at Magee is an Executive priority, and it is one that we are all determined to deliver on as part of our work to promote regional balance.
"It is a strong sign of intent, and it demonstrates that progress is being made. It is a really exciting opportunity to further establish the north-west as a vibrant place to live and study. If we work together with all partners, we will deliver a first-class university in the region.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.