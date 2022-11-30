He described the move, which will see Radio Foyle’s The Breakfast Show and local news bulletins axed and eight posts closed in Derry, as a hammer blow for workers and for journalism.

“This is a devastating blow for the workers affected and for journalism in particular.” he said.

“It will be rightly interpreted as a move that will only exacerbate already existing regional imbalances at a time when they should be urgently redressed,” he stated.

Radio Foyle

He called for workers and unions to oppose the cuts.

