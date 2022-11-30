Gerry Carroll says BBC proposals will ‘gut’ Radio Foyle
People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has said the BBC’s proposals to reduce staff and services in a bid to save £2.3 million will ‘gut’ Radio Foyle.
He described the move, which will see Radio Foyle’s The Breakfast Show and local news bulletins axed and eight posts closed in Derry, as a hammer blow for workers and for journalism.
“This is a devastating blow for the workers affected and for journalism in particular.” he said.
“It will be rightly interpreted as a move that will only exacerbate already existing regional imbalances at a time when they should be urgently redressed,” he stated.
Most Popular
He called for workers and unions to oppose the cuts.
“I am heartened by the National Union of Journalists' announcement of plans to resist the BBC’s cuts. The campaign to save BBC Radio Foyle is part of a wider fight for a better deal for working class people across the North and beyond,” he stated.