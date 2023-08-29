The plans, if approved, will see 39 new build-to-rent flats developed at 10-13 Waterloo Place.

Chester Properties has applied for permission to add another two storeys to the existing three storey building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm has also indicated that the striking glass frontage of the upper floors of the property will be removed, if the application is given the green light.

Chester Properties has applied for permission to build two new storeys and remove the glass frontage at 10-13 Waterloo Place.

Planning documents submitted on behalf of the applicant outline how the proposed new development will consist of 23 two person, one bedroom flats and 16 three person, two bedroom apartments.

"With the additional two storeys, the building will be more in line with the Embassy building opposite. The proposed building will also be of a similar scale, but smaller, than the City Hotel, Quayside Shopping Centre and the BT building,” a Planning Statement prepared by MKA Planning explains.

The report refers to a number of listed building in the vicinity including the former Bank of Ireland and the nearby Victoria Market arch but it states that 'this proposal will have negligible visual impact on these listed buildings’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Planning Statement argues that the arresting glass panels of the existing building are ‘are inappropriate for the area, and...out of character’.