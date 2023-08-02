Plans to develop accommodation for 40 students in historic listed terrace in city centre

The application is to develop four one bed apartments, two six bed apartments, four five bed apartments and one student dwelling house with four beds at the bottom of Magazine Street, numbers 17-20, overlooking Hangman’s Bastion and Coward’s Bastion on the Derry walls.

A design and access statement submitted in support of the application explains that ‘part of the building is currently occupied by Foyle International, and the remaining offices are vacant’.

An application to develop accommodation for 40 students in Magazine Street has been lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

"The proposed application seeks to convert the interior into student accommodation comprising of apartments containing a mixture of bedrooms with shared bathroom, en-suite bathrooms and self contained apartments,” the statement adds.