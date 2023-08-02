Old Stradreagh Hospital to be partially demolished due to risk of collapse, anti-social concerns

The building has been derelict since the early 2000s and has been plagued by anti-social behaviour culminating in a deliberate fire in 2016.

The Western Trust has issued a fresh planning application for Listed Building Consent (LBC) to demolish parts of the building that are in danger of collapse and which have been used by trespassers to enter over recent decades.

The hospital building was erected in 1903-04 to a design by local Architect Matthew Alexander Robinson as an auxiliary asylum for Derry.

The historic Glennelly Dennett building at Stradreagh Hospital in Gransha

A design access statement completed by Collins Rolston Architects on behalf of the Western Trust explains the application is for permission to ‘demolish a rear extension to the building which poses a health and safety risk of collapse’ and for ‘works and removals to protect the building from further break-ins’ and arson.

The statement points out how the former Stradreagh Hospital has been derelict since the early 2000s which has ‘led to it suffering from a degree of neglect in terms of maintenance and repair of its historic fabric which has been at the mercy of weathering and wear and tear’.

"The proposal arises from the need and desire of the WHSCT to improve the safety of the buildings in its stewardship, taking full account of their special architectural and historic character.

"Accordingly, the purpose of the proposed partial demolition is to improve the appearance and safety of the Glennelly Dennett and its setting from the perspective of the listed building and within the site while also making its external walls structurally safe where possible.

"Demolitions will be minimal, removing largely non-original alteration from the rear portion of the building and carefully propping the rear wall if necessary.