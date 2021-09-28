Maldron Hotel says it is taking on new staff after strong summer performance

The Maldron Hotel.

The Dalata Hotel Group said it is creating an estimated 595 roles across 45 hotels in Ireland and the UK and that there will be new jobs at its Butcher Street premises.

The new positions come as the group’s latest financial results reveal strong performance over the summer months.

Dermot Crowley, Dalata CEO Designate said, “Career progression and training is in our DNA at Dalata. We decided early in the pandemic that we needed to retain and protect our core teams. Those teams have been critical in the smooth re-opening of our hotels to all guests over the last four months.

“It was fantastic to see the uptake in our Academy development programme, online courses and remote training over the last 18 months, with many of our staff engaging, upskilling and continuing their learning with Dalata despite our hotels being closed.

“As travel opens up further around the world, we look forward to welcoming back international guests to our hotels in greater numbers. Hospitality is all about people and as our hotels get busier, there is no better time to join Dalata.

"We are committed to taking care of all our people and providing exciting career opportunities as well. We have opportunities across a range of disciplines across our portfolio in Ireland and the UK. We look forward to welcoming new people to our teams.”

There are available positions in Derry, Sligo, Belfast, Galway, Dublin, Limerick, Cork, Wexford, Portlaoise, London, Cambridge, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Leeds and Cardiff.